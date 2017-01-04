Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Newfield Exploration has substantial acres of land in the Oklahoma region. This has helped the company to produce at higher-than-average levels. The company is also planning to add more rigs in the Anadarko Basin by the end of this year. That will drive its production in the coming days. Along with these developments, the business scenario is improving after the latest OPEC deal for output cut. With OPEC’s announcement, oil has started recovering, which might help the company to sell the increased output at higher prices. However, although oil prices have recovered from last February lows, the commodity is trading way below the mid-2014 level. The persistent commodity price weaknesses have been impacting the company’s operation.”

NFX has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr raised Newfield Exploration Company from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut Newfield Exploration Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Newfield Exploration Company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) opened at 42.16 on Tuesday. Newfield Exploration Company has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. The company’s market capitalization is $8.32 billion.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The business earned $392 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.42 million. Newfield Exploration Company had a positive return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 134.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Company will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 138.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 3,279.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are focused primarily on large scale, onshore liquids-rich resource plays in the United States. Its segments are the United States and China.

