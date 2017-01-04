Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) Given Buy Rating at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vetr upgraded Newfield Exploration Company from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $48.08 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Newfield Exploration Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newfield Exploration Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Newfield Exploration Company in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) opened at 42.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $8.32 billion. Newfield Exploration Company has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Newfield Exploration Company had a positive return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 134.32%. The company had revenue of $392 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration Company will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/newfield-exploration-company-nfx-given-buy-rating-at-rbc-capital-markets/1139571.html.

In other Newfield Exploration Company news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Newfield Exploration Company during the third quarter worth about $1,043,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company by 17.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after buying an additional 74,639 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company by 35.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company during the third quarter valued at $3,181,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newfield Exploration Company

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are focused primarily on large scale, onshore liquids-rich resource plays in the United States. Its segments are the United States and China.

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.