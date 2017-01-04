New York REIT, Inc. (NYRT) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYRT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in New York REIT were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of New York REIT by 16.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of New York REIT by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Sorin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York REIT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sorin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,831,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New York REIT by 74.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 45,919 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New York REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYRT) traded down 2.29% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 5,972,765 shares of the stock were exchanged. New York REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock’s market cap is $1.63 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. New York REIT had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New York REIT, Inc. will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

New York REIT Company Profile

New York REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring and owning office and retail properties in Manhattan. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through New York Recovery Operating Partnership, L.P. The Company owns approximately 20 properties in New York City, which aggregate approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet.

