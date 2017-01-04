New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Stake Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNR. Creative Planning increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,632,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henderson Group PLC increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) traded up 2.11% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 881,910 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The firm’s market capitalization is $835.23 million. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company earned $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.17 million. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post ($1.07) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -94.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 1st.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company conducts its business through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. Under its Managed Properties segment, the Company operates approximately 100 properties under property management agreements with the Property Managers.

