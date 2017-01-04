Neustar, Inc. (NSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Neustar, Inc. (NYSE:NSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NeuStar is a provider of essential clearinghouse services to the North American communications industry and Internet service providers around the world. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSR. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Neustar in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded Neustar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of Neustar (NYSE:NSR) traded up 0.226% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.325. 344,177 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.742 and a beta of 1.40. Neustar has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65.

Neustar (NYSE:NSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.84. Neustar had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm earned $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Neustar will post $5.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neustar by 69.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Neustar by 8.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Neustar by 42.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Neustar during the third quarter valued at $2,915,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neustar during the third quarter valued at $876,000.

