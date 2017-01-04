Neurovive Pharmace Npv (NEVPF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Neurovive Pharmace Npv (NASDAQ:NEVPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is engaged in the research, discovery and development of mitochondrial-protecting pharmaceuticals. The company’s drug candidate consists of CicloMulsion(R) and NeuroSTAT(R) in clinical phases. CicloMulsion(R) is being studied for preoperative treatment of acute kidney injury coincident with major surgery and NeuroSTAT(R) is being studied for treating traumatic brain injury. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Neurovive Pharmace Npv (NASDAQ:NEVPF) remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Neurovive Pharmace Npv has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The stock’s market cap is $15.33 million.

