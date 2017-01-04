Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a $120.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. RBC Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Netflix from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.04.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 127.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.57 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix has a 52-week low of $79.95 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/netflixs-nflx-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-canaccord-genuity/1139613.html.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total value of $291,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,534.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 91,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $10,725,994.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,745,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,099,507,000 after buying an additional 1,777,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,054,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,291,951,000 after buying an additional 484,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,042,343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,088,223,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,316,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $669,307,000 after buying an additional 314,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,182,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $707,866,000 after buying an additional 525,886 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix Inc is an Internet television network with over 86 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of television (TV) shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.