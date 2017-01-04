NetApp’s (NTAP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.79.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) opened at 35.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.48. NetApp has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The data storage provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.09%.

In related news, Director Gerald Held sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,690.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. New York Life Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 109.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 14.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 44.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

