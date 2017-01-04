Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Neenah Paper in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) traded up 0.496% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.125. The stock had a trading volume of 15,128 shares. Neenah Paper has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $90.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.623 and a beta of 1.49.

Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business earned $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.15 million. Neenah Paper had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Neenah Paper will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,665.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Michael Wood sold 560 shares of Neenah Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NP. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Neenah Paper by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 699,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,610,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neenah Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Neenah Paper by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neenah Paper by 44,368.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after buying an additional 414,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Neenah Paper by 475.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 60,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Paper Company Profile

Neenah Paper, Inc has two principal operations, technical products business, and fine paper and packaging business. The Company’s segments consist of Technical Products, Fine Paper and Packaging, and Other. The technical products business is an international producer of fiber-formed, coated and/or saturated specialized media, which includes filtration media (Filtration), tape and abrasives backings products (Backings), and durable label and specialty substrate products (Specialty).

