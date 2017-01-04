Navient Corporation (NAVI) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 148.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 667,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,804 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Navient Corporation were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navient Corporation by 25.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Navient Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $946,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Navient Corporation by 136.3% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 734,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 423,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Navient Corporation by 12.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded up 1.26% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,073 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. Navient Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.61.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.75 million. Navient Corporation had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Navient Corporation will post $1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Navient Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Group began coverage on Navient Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Navient Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Navient Corporation

Navient Corporation is a loan management, servicing and asset recovery company. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP), as well as the portfolio of Private Education Loans. FFELP Loans are insured or guaranteed by state based on guaranty agreements among the United States Department of Education (ED) and these agencies.

