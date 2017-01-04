Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Director John Chisholm Sells 1,100 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director John Chisholm sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $34,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) opened at 31.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $410.49 million, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.03. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company earned $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 10.64%. Natural Gas Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post $0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. Oslo Asset Management ASA increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oslo Asset Management ASA now owns 633,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 26,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth $735,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.

