Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $7,776,000 Stake in Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Exponent were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 4.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) traded up 0.33% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 114,310 shares. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.46 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/nationwide-fund-advisors-has-7776000-stake-in-exponent-inc-expo/1140141.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price target on Exponent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $340,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $703,978.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $829,457.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,436,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. The Company operates through two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. Its Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, engineering management consulting, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, technology development, thermal sciences and vehicle analysis services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.