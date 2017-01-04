National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Stake Cut by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in National Fuel Gas Company were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas Company during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas Company during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in National Fuel Gas Company by 49.6% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 394,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,332,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) traded up 1.43% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.45. 409,205 shares of the stock were exchanged. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. The company’s market capitalization is $4.89 billion.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas Company had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas Company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

About National Fuel Gas Company

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

