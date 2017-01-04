National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas Company were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,632,000 after buying an additional 274,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Fuel Gas Company by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,958,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,015,000 after buying an additional 181,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in National Fuel Gas Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,070,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,671,000 after buying an additional 50,216 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,546,000 after buying an additional 36,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas Company by 10.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,451,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) traded up 1.43% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 409,205 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. The stock’s market cap is $4.89 billion. National Fuel Gas Company has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $59.62.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm earned $292.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.89 million. National Fuel Gas Company had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post $3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. National Fuel Gas Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas Company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised National Fuel Gas Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

