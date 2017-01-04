National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark Co. lifted their price target on National CineMedia from $17.81 to $18.08 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.06.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) opened at 14.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.63 million, a PE ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business earned $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.52 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alfonso P. Rosabal, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $41,866.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,928.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 11.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). NCM LLC operates the digital in-theatre media network in North America, through which it sells in-theatre and online advertising and promotions. The Company is engaged in advertising business.

