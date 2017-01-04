Narwhal Capital Management Has $4,245,000 Position in Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)

Narwhal Capital Management held its position in Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded up 0.88% on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 21,588,216 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77. Pfizer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $37.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company earned $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 106.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.62 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other Pfizer news, insider Albert Bourla sold 18,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $552,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Maddaluna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). Its biopharmaceutical products include Lipitor, Sutent and the Premarin family of products.

