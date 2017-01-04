N Brown Group plc (BWNG) Receives Hold Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) in a report issued on Tuesday. HSBC currently has a GBX 205 ($2.52) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BWNG. N+1 Singer dropped their price objective on N Brown Group plc from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas increased their price objective on N Brown Group plc from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 185 ($2.27) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of N Brown Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of N Brown Group plc in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on N Brown Group plc from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. N Brown Group plc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 230 ($2.83).

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) opened at 206.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.14. N Brown Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 159.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 369.10. The firm’s market cap is GBX 584.92 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/n-brown-group-plc-bwng-receives-hold-rating-from-hsbc/1139508.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 5.67 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.77%.

N Brown Group plc Company Profile

N Brown Group plc is a digital specialist fit fashion retailer. The Company offers customers a range of products in clothing, footwear and home wares. The Company is a multichannel retailer. It operates through the Home Shopping segment. Its power brands include JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo. JD Williams is a department store concept offering style for 50-plus customers and their families.

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.