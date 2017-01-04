Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,115 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 24.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,188,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,325,236,000 after buying an additional 2,936,275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $141,246,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $117,788,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 48.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,312,000 after buying an additional 1,229,301 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 26.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,138,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $448,374,000 after buying an additional 1,087,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) traded up 0.60% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.14. 3,668,252 shares of the stock traded hands. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $106.62. The company has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company earned $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Union Pacific Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. set a $106.00 price target on Union Pacific Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Union Pacific Corporation from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Vetr cut Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.88 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.15.

In other news, EVP Diane K. Duren sold 2,840 shares of Union Pacific Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $281,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,738,824.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric L. Butler sold 23,198 shares of Union Pacific Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,434,398.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,402,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company. Union Pacific Railroad Company links approximately 20 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing link in the supply chain. The Company’s business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products and intermodal.

