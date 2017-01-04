MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 90.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,053 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in MTS Systems Corporation were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in MTS Systems Corporation by 279.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MTS Systems Corporation by 9.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in MTS Systems Corporation during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MTS Systems Corporation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MTS Systems Corporation during the second quarter worth about $6,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) traded up 1.15% on Wednesday, reaching $57.35. 136,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $956.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.58. MTS Systems Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $62.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. MTS Systems Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/mts-systems-corporation-mtsc-shares-bought-by-bryn-mawr-trust-co/1140238.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MTS Systems Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sidoti raised shares of MTS Systems Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $61.00 price target on shares of MTS Systems Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation (MTS) is a global supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company’s operations are organized and managed in two business segments: the Test segment and the Sensors. Testing segment’s testing hardware, software and services solutions help customers improve their design, development, and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products, and structures.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.