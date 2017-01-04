Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) Given Hold Rating at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank cut shares of Mosaic Company (The) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.54 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen and Company upped their target price on shares of Mosaic Company (The) from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sidoti cut shares of Mosaic Company (The) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an overweight rating on shares of Mosaic Company (The) in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic Company (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mosaic Company (The) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.66.
Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) opened at 29.53 on Tuesday. Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.
Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Mosaic Company (The) had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business earned $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic Company will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Mosaic Company (The)’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 139.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic Company (The) during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 1,402.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 45.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
Mosaic Company (The) Company Profile
The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company’s segments include Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. Its Phosphates Segment sells phosphate-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients throughout North America and internationally.
