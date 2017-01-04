Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Time Warner Inc. (TWX)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,385,941 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 208,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $587,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Time Warner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,718 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Time Warner by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,324,835 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $906,367,000 after buying an additional 193,231 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Time Warner during the second quarter worth about $174,269,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Time Warner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Time Warner by 11.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 149,788 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) opened at 96.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84. Time Warner Inc. has a one year low of $55.53 and a one year high of $97.19.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.46. Time Warner had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Time Warner Inc. will post $5.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research downgraded Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $107.50 in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Time Warner from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of domestic premium pay television and streaming services, and international premium pay, basic tier television services and streaming services, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video and videogame production and distribution.

