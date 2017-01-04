Morgan Stanley Has $326,137,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (JD)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JD.com were worth $326,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in JD.com by 3.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) opened at 25.82 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

