Morgan Stanley Has $309,627,000 Stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,617,380 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 823,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Limited were worth $309,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 12.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,991 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $16,470,000 after buying an additional 40,035 shares during the last quarter. FDO Partners LLC bought a new stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373,184 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $17,461,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) opened at 43.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.77. Michael Kors Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Michael Kors Holdings Limited had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Limited will post $4.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vetr lowered shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.99 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.91.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $247,591.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Michael Kors Holdings Limited

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

