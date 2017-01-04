Monogram Residential Trust, Inc. (MORE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Monogram Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MORE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Monogram Residential Trust, Inc. is a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in, develops and operates multifamily communities offering location and lifestyle amenities. The Company invests in stabilized operating properties and properties in various phases of development, with a focus on communities located in the top 50 Metropolitan Statistical Areas of the United States. Monogram Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Addison, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Monogram Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monogram Residential Trust in a report on Saturday, November 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Monogram Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Monogram Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Monogram Residential Trust in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monogram Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Shares of Monogram Residential Trust (NYSE:MORE) traded up 0.65% on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 62,217 shares. Monogram Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The firm’s market cap is $1.80 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Monogram Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Monogram Residential Trust by 58.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Monogram Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Monogram Residential Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Monogram Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Monogram Residential Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monogram Residential Trust

Monogram Residential Trust, Inc (Monogram) is an integrated self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in, develops and operates multifamily communities offering location and lifestyle amenities. The Company focuses on increasing earnings, long-term shareholder value and cash flow through the acquisition, development, and operation of its multifamily communities and the disposition of selected multifamily communities in its portfolio.

