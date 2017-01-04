Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Molina Healthcare’s steady increase in premiums and service revenues over the past several quarters paved the way for long term growth. Its several inorganic growth initiatives have provided health care services to patients with complex requirements. Its third quarter 2016 earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year driven by a reduction in administrative expense ratio, lower effective tax rate and improved profitability among non-marketplace products. Its eligible health plans recently have ether been raised or remained same in the 2017 Star Ratings assigned by CMS. However, year to date the shares of Molina Healthcare has lost 9.4% as against 22% gained by the Zacks categorized Health Maintenance Organization industry. Rising medical care costs along with acute dependence on debt financing that has resulted in higher interest expenses likely have contributed to this share price depreciation.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) opened at 53.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post $2.79 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/molina-healthcare-inc-moh-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1139388.html.

In other news, COO Terry Bayer sold 7,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $469,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John C. Molina sold 25,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,970,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other. Its Health Plans segment consists of health plans in approximately 10 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and its direct delivery business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.