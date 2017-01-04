Mobileye N.V. (MBLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MBLY. Vetr raised shares of Mobileye N.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.53 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wunderlich downgraded shares of Mobileye N.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) opened at 41.15 on Tuesday. Mobileye N.V. has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Mobileye N.V. had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm earned $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mobileye N.V. will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobileye N.V. stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye N.V. Company Profile

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and aftermarket (AM).

