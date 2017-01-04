Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,751 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lam Research Corporation were worth $33,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 40.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 95.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 28.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 97.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 95.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded up 0.0321% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.2944. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,551 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2970 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.48.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Lam Research Corporation had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 15.02%. Lam Research Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post $8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lam Research Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research Corporation from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

In related news, insider Martin B. Anstice sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,608,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 47,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $4,699,329.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

