Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company were worth $117,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company by 15.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,434,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,276,000 after buying an additional 4,805,207 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,321,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,832,000 after buying an additional 1,483,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,286,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,624,000 after buying an additional 1,412,258 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company during the second quarter worth about $97,332,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company during the second quarter worth about $78,567,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 87.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $68.18 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. The Kraft Heinz Company had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 10.44%. The Kraft Heinz Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The Kraft Heinz Company’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Vetr raised The Kraft Heinz Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.22 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

The Kraft Heinz Company Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

