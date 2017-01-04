Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8,317,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $101,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $100,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 53.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 819.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) traded up 0.08% on Wednesday, hitting $103.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,921 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $91.97. The firm’s market capitalization is $59.73 billion. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $109.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post ($1.78) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.65%.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.42 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Simmons reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 9th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $1,297,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,646.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas primarily in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad), the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China (China), Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas.

