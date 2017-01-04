Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11,261,000 Position in The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Priceline Group were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCLN. Hillman Co. boosted its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 76.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 0.66% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1487.29. 387,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.65. The Priceline Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $954.02 and a 12-month high of $1,600.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,506.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,432.87.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $31.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $29.88 by $1.30. The firm earned $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Priceline Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $25.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Priceline Group Inc. will post $64.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Priceline Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price on shares of The Priceline Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of The Priceline Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,744.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,642.28.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,520.00, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,201,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery H. Boyd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,472.08, for a total transaction of $4,416,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,917,306.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

