Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,899 Shares of CME Group Inc. (CME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,833,000 after buying an additional 406,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,079,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,184,000 after buying an additional 197,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,092,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,997,000 after buying an additional 431,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,073,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,712,000 after buying an additional 577,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,394,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,833,000 after buying an additional 2,971,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) traded up 1.359% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.955. The company had a trading volume of 742,267 shares. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.029 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business earned $842 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.94 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post $4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $2.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CME Group from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on CME Group from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $116.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $92.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $1,956,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,380,856.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly S. Taylor sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.88, for a total value of $156,553.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,459.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a provider of products across all major asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals. The Company’s products include both exchange-traded and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps. The Company connects buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex electronic trading platform across the globe and its open outcry trading facilities in Chicago and New York City.

