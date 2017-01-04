Mistras Group Inc (MG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) traded up 2.41% on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 148,016 shares. The company has a market cap of $768.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MG. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mistras Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.92.

In other Mistras Group news, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos sold 85,234 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,999,589.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,483,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,396,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos sold 92,795 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $1,999,732.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,294,436 shares in the company, valued at $243,395,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 245.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 93,958 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the third quarter valued at $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mistras Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 52,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mistras Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mistras Group Inc (MG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/mistras-group-inc-mg-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-05-eps/1140084.html.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.