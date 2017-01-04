Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434,481 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Microsoft Corporation makes up about 1.7% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $25,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft Corporation during the second quarter worth about $699,840,000. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 40.2% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 41,604,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,128,899,000 after buying an additional 11,937,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,208,409 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,800,344,000 after buying an additional 8,371,988 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 93,704,245 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,794,838,000 after buying an additional 6,760,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 32.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,976,699 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $817,528,000 after buying an additional 3,870,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded down 0.61% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.20. 6,673,830 shares of the company traded hands. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The software giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business earned $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Microsoft Corporation had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Microsoft Corporation’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Vetr raised Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Pacific Crest reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $121,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,354,879.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software products, services and devices. Its segments are Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Its products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

