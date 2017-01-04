Microchip Technology Incorporated to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Microchip Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

MCHP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.48 and a beta of 1.05. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $66.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $873.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.3605 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 720.00%.

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 49,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,183,683.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $133,121.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 901,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,995,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 372,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,927,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 585,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,711,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 118,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Microchip Technology by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after buying an additional 139,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

