MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) traded up 1.05% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,547 shares. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/mfs-municipal-income-trust-mfm-plans-0-03-monthly-dividend/1140210.html.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust (The Fund) is a tax-exempt diversified closed-end fund. The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, including assets attributable to preferred shares and borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds, which include debt securities, the interest on which is exempt from federal income tax.

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.