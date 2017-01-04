MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) traded up 1.05% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,547 shares. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

Dividend History for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust (The Fund) is a tax-exempt diversified closed-end fund. The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, including assets attributable to preferred shares and borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds, which include debt securities, the interest on which is exempt from federal income tax.

