Metaldyne Performance Group Inc. (MPG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Metaldyne Performance Group Inc. (NYSE:MPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Metaldyne Performance Group Inc. is a provider of engineered components for the global light, commercial and industrial vehicle markets. The Company’s metal-forming manufacturing technologies and processes include aluminum die casting, forging, iron casting and powder metal forming as well as advanced machining and assembly. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and internationally. Metaldyne Performance Group Inc. is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan. “

Separately, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Metaldyne Performance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of Metaldyne Performance Group (NYSE:MPG) traded up 0.66% on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,485 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. Metaldyne Performance Group has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Metaldyne Performance Group (NYSE:MPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Metaldyne Performance Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $676 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Metaldyne Performance Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Metaldyne Performance Group will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Metaldyne Performance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Metaldyne Performance Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Metaldyne Performance Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metaldyne Performance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Metaldyne Performance Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, I.G. Investment Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Metaldyne Performance Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metaldyne Performance Group Company Profile

Metaldyne Performance Group Inc provides components for use in engine, transmission and driveline (Powertrain) and chassis, suspension, steering and brake component (Safety-Critical) Platforms for the global light, commercial and industrial vehicle markets. The Company produces these components using complex metal-forming manufacturing technologies and processes for a customer base of vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier I suppliers.

