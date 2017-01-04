Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Has $23,783,000 Stake in ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,460 shares during the period. ProAssurance Corporation accounts for 1.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in ProAssurance Corporation were worth $23,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ProAssurance Corporation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProAssurance Corporation by 50.0% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ProAssurance Corporation by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance Corporation during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ProAssurance Corporation by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 32,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) traded up 0.36% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 84,685 shares. ProAssurance Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. ProAssurance Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 50.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ProAssurance Corporation Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

