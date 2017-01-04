Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Decreases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management decreased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,355 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust makes up about 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $25,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 43.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,970,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,582,000 after buying an additional 6,039,827 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,532,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,317,000 after buying an additional 5,881,209 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $58,675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 52.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,504,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,658,000 after buying an additional 2,251,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 897.0% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,029,000 after buying an additional 1,337,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) traded up 1.467% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.015. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,651 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.826 and a beta of 0.55. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $22.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.21 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 409.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 4,439 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $77,682.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 2,100 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,530.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a healthcare real estate company. The Company is engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s portfolio includes approximately 150 properties located in approximately 30 states with approximately 5,799,340 net leasable square feet.

