Mentor Capital Inc (MNTR) CEO Chester Billingsley Sells 24,400 Shares

Mentor Capital Inc (NASDAQ:MNTR) CEO Chester Billingsley sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $27,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,765,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,773.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chester Billingsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Chester Billingsley sold 16,816 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $12,443.84.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Chester Billingsley sold 8,584 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $6,008.80.

On Monday, December 12th, Chester Billingsley sold 13,700 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $11,645.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Chester Billingsley sold 6,000 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $4,800.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Chester Billingsley sold 7,000 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $5,530.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Chester Billingsley sold 12,400 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $10,416.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Chester Billingsley sold 12,200 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $13,664.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Chester Billingsley sold 12,700 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $18,415.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Chester Billingsley sold 12,700 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $15,748.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Chester Billingsley sold 12,700 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $13,081.00.

Shares of Mentor Capital Inc (NASDAQ:MNTR) opened at 1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $24.49 million. Mentor Capital Inc has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital Inc is a United States-based firm that invests in medical marijuana and recreational use cannabis companies. The Firm has $140 million capital structure and looks like a marijuana fund or cannabis index fund. Its preferred focus is medical and the Company seeks to facilitate the application of cannabis to cancer wasting, calming seizures, Parkinson’s disease, reducing ocular pressures from glaucoma and blunting chronic pain.

