Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,764 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $25,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 118.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 9.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the second quarter worth $492,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the second quarter worth $2,038,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) traded up 1.759% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.765. 75,621 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.185 and a beta of 1.54. Medidata Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $57.85.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Medidata Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions, Inc. will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/medidata-solutions-inc-mdso-shares-bought-by-ameriprise-financial-inc/1139877.html.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDSO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Pacific Crest set a $65.00 target price on shares of Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medidata Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

In other Medidata Solutions news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $394,920.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,182.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarek Sherif sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,580 shares in the company, valued at $38,040,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Medidata Clinical Cloud provides a platform of technology and data analytics solutions designed to manage activities across clinical development.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.