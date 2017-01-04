Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Raises Stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 292.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,650 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Dollar General Corporation were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Corporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Dollar General Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dollar General Corporation by 45.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Dollar General Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Dollar General Corporation by 20.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) traded up 2.49% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021,639 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $96.88.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company earned $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Dollar General Corporation had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Dollar General Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post $4.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dollar General Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Vetr cut Dollar General Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.38 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC started coverage on Dollar General Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Dollar General Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 6,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $492,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,213.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

