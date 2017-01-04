McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from McCarthy & Stone PLC’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) opened at 159.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 854.33 million. McCarthy & Stone PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 129.36 and a 12-month high of GBX 295.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 227 ($2.79) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on McCarthy & Stone PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 221 ($2.72) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on McCarthy & Stone PLC from GBX 235 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.53 ($2.60).

McCarthy & Stone PLC Company Profile

Mccarthy & Stone Plc is a United Kingdom-based retirement house builder of privately owned properties. The Company offers Retirement Living for over 60s, in which its services include taking care of homeowners’ lounge, landscaped gardens, guest suite and chores like gardening and exterior maintenance.

