MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 365.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 492,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,759 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MasTec by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,727,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,846,000 after buying an additional 542,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,143,000 after buying an additional 307,387 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,377,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,378,000 after buying an additional 100,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of MasTec by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,719,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,124,000 after buying an additional 96,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after buying an additional 158,585 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) traded up 1.93% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 567,281 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3363.64 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company earned $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline or fiber and satellite communications; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

