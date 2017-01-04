Masco Corporation (MAS) Position Held by Hermes Investment Management Ltd.

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. maintained its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 640,346 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Masco Corporation were worth $21,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Masco Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Masco Corporation by 1,368.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Masco Corporation by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) traded up 2.64% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,258 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.56. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Masco Corporation had a return on equity of 620.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Masco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Masco Corporation from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Masco Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group decreased their target price on Masco Corporation from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Masco Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Masco Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.94.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $170,332.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,666.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Masco Corporation

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Cabinets and Related Products, Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products and Other Specialty Products. It has a portfolio of brands, which includes KRAFTMAID, MERILLAT and PEERLESS.

