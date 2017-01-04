Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Receives $20.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. FBR & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) opened at 18.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $25.38.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.11 million. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 559.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a limited partnership company with operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Company’s segments include Terminalling and Storage, Natural Gas Services, Sulfur Services and Marine Transportation. The Company owns or operates approximately 30 marine shore-based terminal facilities and over 20 specialty terminal facilities located in the United States.

