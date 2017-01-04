Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.63.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) opened at 18.5000 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.11 million. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 134.5% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 30.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a limited partnership company with operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Company’s segments include Terminalling and Storage, Natural Gas Services, Sulfur Services and Marine Transportation. The Company owns or operates approximately 30 marine shore-based terminal facilities and over 20 specialty terminal facilities located in the United States.

