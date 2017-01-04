Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.30) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Investec restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.56) price target (down from GBX 315 ($3.87)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.50) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Monday, December 12th. Beaufort Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.71) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 381.38 ($4.69).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) opened at 325.70 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 255.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 448.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.28 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 341.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

In related news, insider Patrick Bousquet Chavanne acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £6,720 ($8,258.57).

Marks and Spencer Group Plc Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

