Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Given Buy Rating at HSBC

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 465 ($5.71) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.87) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group Plc from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 320 ($3.93) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.30) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.14) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 381.38 ($4.69).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) opened at 325.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 341.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 333.71. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.28 billion. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 255.10 and a one year high of GBX 448.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

In other news, insider Patrick Bousquet Chavanne purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £6,720 ($8,258.57).

About Marks and Spencer Group Plc

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

