Marc Grondahl Sells 31,925 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Director Marc Grondahl sold 31,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $638,819.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Grondahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Marc Grondahl sold 887 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $17,748.87.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Marc Grondahl sold 400 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $8,012.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Marc Grondahl sold 101,296 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $2,041,114.40.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Marc Grondahl sold 48,349 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,000,340.81.

On Monday, December 19th, Marc Grondahl sold 56,852 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $1,180,816.04.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) opened at 20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business earned $87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 million. Planet Fitness had a return on equity of 485.81% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Planet Fitness by 129.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

