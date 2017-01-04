Manitowoc Food Service, Inc. (MFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Manitowoc Food Service, Inc. (NYSE:MFS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Manitowoc Food Service in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc Food Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Manitowoc Food Service news, SVP Maurice D. Jones sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $60,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 159,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Manitowoc Food Service by 25.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc Food Service by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc Food Service by 158.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after buying an additional 1,443,490 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc Food Service by 118.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV purchased a new stake in Manitowoc Food Service during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manitowoc Food Service (NYSE:MFS) traded down 0.31% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. 349,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80. Manitowoc Food Service has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

Manitowoc Food Service (NYSE:MFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Manitowoc Food Service had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business earned $384 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Manitowoc Food Service will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Food Service Company Profile

Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc is a commercial foodservice equipment company. The Company designs, manufactures and services an integrated portfolio of hot and cold category products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America.

